Talented teenage pianist star of the show as Pendle church steps back in time for 1940s themed afternoon
A Colne church stepped back in time to stage a ‘Puttin’ on the Ritz’ event.
Talented young local pianist Ethan Little (17) played a medley of 1940s hits, film themes and classical pieces at the event on Saturday at Christ Church.
Read More
The event was the idea of church member Janet Blaauw and volunteers were happy to pitch in to help it a success.
Most Popular
Homemade afternoon tea was prepared by Sue Pollitt, Jenny Cadwallader and Kath Griffiths.
The ladies of the wardrobe department of the Hippodrome Theatre dressed Ethan in a wonderful authentic costume of top hat and tails.
Maureen Bebbington was named as best dressed, stylishly sporting a cerise gown made by one of the oldest members of the congregation who recently died.
Janet thanked the electricians who moved their schedule forward to complete the re wiring of the church just days before and she also praised local piano tuner John Thomas, who interrupted his holiday to make sure the piano was perfectly tuned.