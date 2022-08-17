Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talented young local pianist Ethan Little (17) played a medley of 1940s hits, film themes and classical pieces at the event on Saturday at Christ Church.

The event was the idea of church member Janet Blaauw and volunteers were happy to pitch in to help it a success.

Pianist Ethan Little with Maureen Bebbington was named as best dressed at the Puttin' on the Ritz afternoon at Christ Church in Colne.

Homemade afternoon tea was prepared by Sue Pollitt, Jenny Cadwallader and Kath Griffiths.

The ladies of the wardrobe department of the Hippodrome Theatre dressed Ethan in a wonderful authentic costume of top hat and tails.

Maureen Bebbington was named as best dressed, stylishly sporting a cerise gown made by one of the oldest members of the congregation who recently died.