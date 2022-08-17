Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sylvia Simpson has now been named Nelson’s Slimming World ‘Woman of the Year’ 2022 thanks to her life-changing 5st weight loss.

She said: “I could never have dreamt that I’d be in this position when I first began my weight loss journey. Losing weight has made such a big difference to me.

Sylvia Simpson before her five stone weight loss

"My health is better, I have more energy, I’m happier and I feel more comfortable in my own skin.”

Sylvia, who joined Slimming World in January and lost 4lbs in her first week and a further 7lbs in week two, was blown away that the changes she’d made had such a big impact so quickly.

She added: “My family and friends are all amazed by how much I can eat and still lose weight. I still eat many of the same meals that I did before I started losing weight, like spaghetti bolognese/curries/roast dinners.

"Now I (or actually my fantastic hubby Paul!) just prepare and cook them differently – and they taste so much better. I never have to miss out and I don’t have to get hung up on weighing and measuring everything I eat.

Sylvia Simpson before she joined Slimming World in January and shed five stone

"I’ve picked up lots of new healthy recipes from the other members at my Slimming World group, too.

“I know a lot of people worry about joining a slimming club because they don’t know what to expect. Right from the first moment I walked into my Slimming World group I felt comfortable though, and the support I’ve received has been amazing.

"I look forward to going each week to catch up with all of my new friends and share tips, recipes and advice.”

Sylvia says she feels like a different woman to the one who walked into Slimming World and winning Woman of the Year is’ a real honour because there are so many amazing women in our group.’

Sylvia Simpson says losing five stone has been life changing for her

She added: “I remember feeling like there was no hope when it came to my weight, but I’ve realised that when people believe in you – and you believe in yourself – you can do anything you set your mind to.

" I really hope my weight loss can inspire other people to get started on their own journey and know that there’s a whole group of people waiting to support them every step of the way – especially at the Nelson Ambulance Hall group group. My goal now is to hit my target and stay there for life, which I know I can do.

Janet Barnes , who runs the Nelson group, says: “I’m so proud of Sylvia. She’s a fantastic ambassador for Slimming World and what she’s achieved is nothing short of incredible. She’s a huge inspiration to everyone in our group and I hope she inspires other women – and men – in Nelson to change their lives in the same way.”

The Nelson Slimming World group is held every Monday at 5pm at Ambulance Hall Nelson (behind Home Bargain) To join or find out more call Janet on 07791 979616