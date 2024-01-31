News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Stranger Sings - Stranger Things parody musical comes to Burnley Mechanics Theatre

Tune in, children of the 80s! Join us in the upside-down for this award-winning, smash hit new parody musical; Stranger Sings!
By Dominic Collis
Published 31st Jan 2024, 13:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Straight from off-Broadway, to a UK premiere three-month sell-out run in London, the UK nationwide Theatre Tour of Stranger Sings! now arrives at the Burnley Mechanics Theatre on March 5th and 6th.

This award-winning sci-fi spoof is a wild, irreverent twist on the hit Netflix series - in all its hair-raising, blockbuster glory.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Take a trip with your favourite gang on a night of indulgent pop culture references, heavy synth, poor parenting, dancing demogorgons and maybe you might find justice for Barb along the way.

Most Popular
    Stranger Sings is coming to the Burnley MechanicsStranger Sings is coming to the Burnley Mechanics
    Stranger Sings is coming to the Burnley Mechanics
    Read More
    Review: THE TIME MACHINE – A Comedy, at the Lowry Theatre, Salford, not by H.G. ...

    Let the incredible original writing of Jonathan Hogue subvert the genre with this fearless parody, where there are too many mullets, a generous helping of fairy lights, and the 80s finally embraces feminism.

    So, hop(per) on your bike and grab your transmitter radio (don’t forget your inhaler); because saving your friends is the answer to this never ending story.

    Related topics:Stranger ThingsNetflixLondon