Straight from off-Broadway, to a UK premiere three-month sell-out run in London, the UK nationwide Theatre Tour of Stranger Sings! now arrives at the Burnley Mechanics Theatre on March 5th and 6th.

This award-winning sci-fi spoof is a wild, irreverent twist on the hit Netflix series - in all its hair-raising, blockbuster glory.

Take a trip with your favourite gang on a night of indulgent pop culture references, heavy synth, poor parenting, dancing demogorgons and maybe you might find justice for Barb along the way.

Let the incredible original writing of Jonathan Hogue subvert the genre with this fearless parody, where there are too many mullets, a generous helping of fairy lights, and the 80s finally embraces feminism.