Yes, this is H.G. Wells, but not as you know him. Written by Steven Canny and John Nicholson (very) loosely adapted from the seminal sci-fi tale, this is a dizzying, fast-paced comedy that had the audience in stitches.

I was lucky enough to be one of that audience at The Lowry’s wonderful Quays Theatre to see this riotous show directed by Orla O’Loughlin.

Starring Michael Dylan (Wilf), George Kemp (Jack Absolute Flies Again) and Amy Revelle (Offside), the terrific trio, in football parlance, leave nothing out there on the pitch, bounding around the stage with energy and enthusiasm.

Amy Revelle and Michael Dyaln in THE TIME MACHINE – A Comedy, at the Lowry Theatre, Salford

Wells’ story, a post-apocalyptic science fiction novella, written as a timely commentary on the increasing inequality and class divisions of the late Victorian era travels forward in time to our present day show and a cast of three young actors performing a play – within a play of course.

Dylan, Kemp and Revelle are simply glorious, their chemistry proving three certainly isn’t a crowd.

George Kemp, who plays a descendant of Wells, is the glue his co-stars cling to, while Dylan is hilarious as the doomed – or is he? – punchbag of the tale. Finally, but not leastly (not strictly a word, I know) is Amy Revelle who revels in her love of the music of Cher.

Now what might this have to do with such a multi-layered, ahead of its time, ahem, classic? Well not a lot in truth. But we do have Morlocks, and we do have a back and forth time travel tale that would leave Dr Who dizzy.

The second half kicks up a notch with wonderful audience participation, indeed so good were those ‘extras’ plucked from the stalls they could have been planted there by the production team. Of course they weren’t, and their enthusiastic participation added to the fun.