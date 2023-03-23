Clarinettist Emily Wilson and pianist Adam Taylor will perform at the Church Street venue as part of its Saturday morning concerts.

A graduate from the Royal Northern College of Music, Emily has won numerous musical awards and played principal clarinet for contemporary music group Divertimento Ensemble in Milan and three years ago at the Aldeburgh Festival, as part of the Britten-Pears ensemble.

Music teacher Adam, studied at The Royal College of Music in London and has performed across the UK at well-known venues, The Bridgewater Hall in Manchester and The Sage in Gateshead.

Exterior of St Peter's Church in Burnley which is celebrating its 900th anniversary. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

At the April concert, the duo plan to perform a selection of music by French composers, including Saint-Saens, Debussy, Messager and Lili Boulanger.

Admission is £7 for adults and free of charge for under 18’s and students and includes car parking at the school yard in Rawcliffe Street and refreshments, which are served from 10-30am, with the concert starting at 11am.

St Peter’s Church recently hosted a concert from renowned pianist Jill Crossland. Jill, described as a Bach pianist has featured in Classic FM's "Hall of Fame'' and has performed in many prestigious venues, such as Wigmore Hall and recorded extensively on the Signum Classics label.