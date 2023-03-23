News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
52 minutes ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
57 minutes ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
4 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
4 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
5 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son

St Peter's Church to host The Orion Ensemble for classical music concert

Classical music lovers are in for a treat on April 1st as St Peter’s Church welcomes The Orion Ensemble to Burnley.

By Dominic Collis
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 15:00 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 15:00 GMT

Clarinettist Emily Wilson and pianist Adam Taylor will perform at the Church Street venue as part of its Saturday morning concerts.

A graduate from the Royal Northern College of Music, Emily has won numerous musical awards and played principal clarinet for contemporary music group Divertimento Ensemble in Milan and three years ago at the Aldeburgh Festival, as part of the Britten-Pears ensemble.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Music teacher Adam, studied at The Royal College of Music in London and has performed across the UK at well-known venues, The Bridgewater Hall in Manchester and The Sage in Gateshead.

Exterior of St Peter's Church in Burnley which is celebrating its 900th anniversary. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Exterior of St Peter's Church in Burnley which is celebrating its 900th anniversary. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Exterior of St Peter's Church in Burnley which is celebrating its 900th anniversary. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Most Popular

    At the April concert, the duo plan to perform a selection of music by French composers, including Saint-Saens, Debussy, Messager and Lili Boulanger.

    Admission is £7 for adults and free of charge for under 18’s and students and includes car parking at the school yard in Rawcliffe Street and refreshments, which are served from 10-30am, with the concert starting at 11am.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    Read More
    Special Burnley Council meeting set to ratify new chief executive appointment

    St Peter’s Church recently hosted a concert from renowned pianist Jill Crossland. Jill, described as a Bach pianist has featured in Classic FM's "Hall of Fame'' and has performed in many prestigious venues, such as Wigmore Hall and recorded extensively on the Signum Classics label.

    The next concert to be held at St Peter’s, Burnley’s parish church, will be on Saturday, April 29th featuring vocalists Samantha Oxborough and Grace O’Malley. For more information, visit https://stpetersburnley.com/music/saturday-morning-concerts/

    Burnley