A special meeting will be held at Burnley Town Hall on April 5th where councillors will be asked to ratify the unanimous recommendation of the appointments committee that Lukman Patel be appointed as Burnley Council’s new chief executive.

This comes after the current chief executive Mick Cartledge announced his retirement in January, following more than five years in the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Patel, who has worked with the local authority since 2015, is currently the council’s chief operating officer and was selected for the top role after a robust recruitment process.

Mr Lukman Patel is set to be appointed as the new chief executive of Burnley Council

Mr Patel said he wanted to continue the excellent work of his predecessor.

He said: “I am humbled and honoured to have been unanimously recommended for approval as chief executive of this brilliant council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our borough has a rich history, brilliant people and enterprising businesses. The ambition I witness daily makes me proud to be part of this wonderful place.

“I am excited to be part of helping to shape its future and shall strive to deliver a fairer and prosperous borough for all. I shall work tirelessly to make Burnley and Padiham places that other towns aspire to be and that our residents are proud of.”

Mr Cartledge (60) will retire in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He worked at three different local authorities, joining Burnley in 2001 as director of community services where, over the last 21 years, he carried out several roles, before becoming chief executive in 2017.

Mr Cartledge said: “I am confident that Lukman will be an excellent chief executive and continue to drive the borough forward.”

Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, leader of the council, said: Following the post being nationally advertised, we have undertaken an extensive recruitment process including technical interviews, an assessment centre and panel interviews, and Lukman was the stand-out candidate.

“Lukman already has detailed knowledge of the council and the borough, as well as many of our partner organisations, and he will work with myself and other councillors to build on our borough’s achievements and to deliver further success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad