A series of concerts will be held at Burnley’s parish church of St Peter’s, including a memorial to much-loved former member David Smith.

Pianist Jonathan Ellis and cellist Isabel Williamson open the latest series of Saturday morning concerts at St Peter’s Church in Burnley.

The recital will take place on September 2nd at 11am and will feature the wonderful Cesar Franck Sonata, together with shorter works.

Isabel achieved a distinction in her masters degree from the RNCM, following a first-class music degree from the University of Manchester, where she was awarded the Proctor Gregg Recital Prize in her final year. In addition to freelance orchestral work, she performs regularly and teaches with Kirklees Music Service.

After starting to learn the piano at the age of three, Jonathan studied at Wells Cathedral School, and moved on to the joint music course of the RNCM and Manchester University, where he graduated first-class from both institutions and gained higher diplomas and prizes as a soloist, accompanist and chamber musician.

Admission is £7, free for under 18s and students and includes refreshments served from 10-30 a.m. and parking in the school yard in Rawcliffe Street until 1pm.

The series will be rounded off with the David Smith memorial concert on October 7th, featuring pianist and organist Tom Daggett and his mother Kate, a soprano.

November 4th will see a hommage to Baillie and Ferrier and starring soprano Grace O’Malley, mezzo-soprano Samantha Oxborough and pianist Susan Hargreaves.

A celebration of Christmas will be held on December 2nd, with St Peter’s young singers and the church choir entertaining with traditional carols.