Aerial view of the home and tennis courtAerial view of the home and tennis court
For sale: rare opportunity to buy part of original historic Huntroyd Hall - magnificent seven-bedroom home in Whins Lane, Simonstone, Burnley

Our property spotlight today falls on this truly magnificent historic home in Whins Lane, Simonstone, which has been listed for sale at £1.8m.
By Dominic Collis
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 18:04 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 18:12 BST

On the market with Fine and Country, the eastern wing of the former Huntroyd Hall is one of the Northwest of England's most historically significant houses. The seven-bedroom home is referred to in many prominent archives of British history.

The house fine old hall occupies the original 14th-century site of a hunting lodge of John O' Gaunt, brother of King Edward III.

Huntroyde Hall estate came to the Starkie family in approximately 1465 and this property, a substantial part of the first officially recorded house on the site, was built in 1576 by Edmond Starkie, marked by a date stone of 1576 above the entrance door.

Take a look around its sumptuous rooms.

The impressive facade of the eastern wing of what was Huntroyd Hall

1. Facade

The impressive facade of the eastern wing of what was Huntroyd Hall Photo: s

Sitting room with stone mullioned window to front elevation, original stone arched fireplace with cast iron log burner, timber beamed and coved ceiling, double panel central heating radiator

2. Superb

Sitting room with stone mullioned window to front elevation, original stone arched fireplace with cast iron log burner, timber beamed and coved ceiling, double panel central heating radiator Photo: s

One of the impressive hallways

3. Hallway

One of the impressive hallways Photo: s

Stone mullioned double windows to rear elevation, herringbone set 'Parque' floor, radiator in timber cover, ceiling coving. Carved ornate staircase leading to the first-floor accommodation.

4. Secondary hallway

Stone mullioned double windows to rear elevation, herringbone set 'Parque' floor, radiator in timber cover, ceiling coving. Carved ornate staircase leading to the first-floor accommodation. Photo: s

