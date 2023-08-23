Our property spotlight today falls on this truly magnificent historic home in Whins Lane, Simonstone, which has been listed for sale at £1.8m.

On the market with Fine and Country, the eastern wing of the former Huntroyd Hall is one of the Northwest of England's most historically significant houses. The seven-bedroom home is referred to in many prominent archives of British history.

The house fine old hall occupies the original 14th-century site of a hunting lodge of John O' Gaunt, brother of King Edward III.

Huntroyde Hall estate came to the Starkie family in approximately 1465 and this property, a substantial part of the first officially recorded house on the site, was built in 1576 by Edmond Starkie, marked by a date stone of 1576 above the entrance door.

Take a look around its sumptuous rooms.

