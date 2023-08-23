For sale: rare opportunity to buy part of original historic Huntroyd Hall - magnificent seven-bedroom home in Whins Lane, Simonstone, Burnley
On the market with Fine and Country, the eastern wing of the former Huntroyd Hall is one of the Northwest of England's most historically significant houses. The seven-bedroom home is referred to in many prominent archives of British history.
The house fine old hall occupies the original 14th-century site of a hunting lodge of John O' Gaunt, brother of King Edward III.
Huntroyde Hall estate came to the Starkie family in approximately 1465 and this property, a substantial part of the first officially recorded house on the site, was built in 1576 by Edmond Starkie, marked by a date stone of 1576 above the entrance door.
Take a look around its sumptuous rooms.