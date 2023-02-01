Soprano Diana Harris will be joined by French horn player Ian Kille and pianist Richard Barnes at the recital on Saturday, February 4th.

Former trombone player and teacher, Diana achieved her doctorate at the age of 50 and is a well respected academic who has published many books on the effects music can have spiritually and in education.

St Peter's Church, Burnley

Ian started playing the trombone when he was 11 and has wide experience playing classical, orchestral, operatic and chamber music from Mozart to Messiaen, as well as folk and solo music.

A regular with the Elgar Sinfonia of London, where he is principal horn player, Ian also performs with Saffron Opera Group and the Aquillos wind quintet.

Richard is a former chorister at Westminster Abbey and was a choral scholar at King's College, Cambridge. Since then he has enjoyed a varied career as a singer, choral conductor, organist, accompanist and lecturer and has performed home and abroad at prestigious venues.

Doors open at 10-30 am. and admission is on the day, priced at £7 for adults, free for students and under 18s and the price includes tea or coffee and biscuits.

Proceeds go to maintaining the town's main church which is currently celebrating its 900th anniversary. For more information on the monthly concerts, see https://stpetersburnley.com/music/saturday-morning-concerts/