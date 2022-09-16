Looking back on 900 year history of Burnley's parish church of St Peter's
Our latest retro picture gallery brings you some early images of Burnley’s parish church of St Peter’s which tomorrow (Saturday) hosts a special commemorative service to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
By Dominic Collis
Friday, 16th September 2022, 3:45 pm
This year, unbelievably, marks 900 years of a church being on the site of the current building, the oldest part of which dates from the 15th Century. Take a look at some of these fascinating photographs and postcards from its history.
