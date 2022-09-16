News you can trust since 1877
A rare view of St Peter’s, taken from the Old Grammar School site, around 1916. The roof of Burnley College can be seen, left, and St Peter’s Junior School, the oldest in Burnley, can be seen, right.
Looking back on 900 year history of Burnley's parish church of St Peter's

Our latest retro picture gallery brings you some early images of Burnley’s parish church of St Peter’s which tomorrow (Saturday) hosts a special commemorative service to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

By Dominic Collis
Friday, 16th September 2022, 3:45 pm

This year, unbelievably, marks 900 years of a church being on the site of the current building, the oldest part of which dates from the 15th Century. Take a look at some of these fascinating photographs and postcards from its history.

1. Stansfield Chapel

The Stansfield Chapel, set up in honour of Oliver de Stansfield, once the Constable of the great de Lacy castle of Pontefract, in Yorkshire. The Chancel is to the left.

2. General Scarlett memorial

The memorial to General Scarlett, left, and the southern part of the nave at St Peter’s. Notice the memorials on the southern wall. They, and others in the church, tell a large part of the history of Burnley.

3. Interior in early 19th Century

The interior of St Peter’s as it was in the early nineteenth century. Note the three-decker pulpit, the box pews, the galleries and the location of the organ that was installed in 1803.

4. Earliest known image

The earliest known image of St Peter’s, Burnley. This image dates to 1827 and appears on the Fishwick map of Burnley.

