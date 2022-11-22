And, as organisers JBM Events promised, some of the top tributes act around will headline the festival on Sunday, August 20th. Held for the first time earlier this year at Towneley the event was a huge success, attracting thousands of music lovers.

The Absolute Stone Roses will be playing the best from Manchester’s own The Stone Roses, including the iconic tracks, 'I Am The Resurrection,' 'I Wanna Be Adored' and 'Waterfall.’

The line-up has been announced for the second Towneley Tribute Festival in 2023.

Most Popular

Definitely Oasis will be returning to the festival to knock out the best of Oasis’ tracks such as ‘Wonderwall’ and ‘Champagne Supernova’ and, sticking with the Manchester rock royalty, Courtbetweeners are also returning. They will be playing the best of the Courteeners tunes and are the only tribute band in the UK doing so.

'Not Nineteen Forever' and 'Small Bones' are two anthems among many that the Courtbetweeners will be reproducing on stage.Flash Tribute will be playing the best tunes from the well-loved and legendary Queen, performing 'Bohemian Rhapsody', 'Another One Bites The Dust,' and 'We Will Rock You.’