Towneley Tribute Festival: Thousands enjoy acts covering the likes of David Bowie, Bon Jovi, The Stone Roses, and Oasis
This was the one! Thousands of revellers were feeling supersonic after an electric line-up of stellar tribute acts took to the Towneley Park stage for a day of top entertainment.
By John Deehan
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 2:27 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 2:30 pm
The first-ever Towneley Tribute Festival saw The Clone Roses, Definitely Oasis, Kings of Lyon, Wrong Jovi perform alongside dance music heavyweights Paul Taylor and Matty Robinson.
Did our photographer cach you at the event?
Page 1 of 5