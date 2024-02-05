Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The popular performer plays Newcastle the night before, then after his Barnoldswick debut continues to Oxford on Saturday 10th and Brecon on Sunday February 11th.

The dates follow the recent release of his latest album Devil May Care on limited edition red vinyl and a new single, Younger Days – a curve ball that sees Arcari injecting a little bit of Americana into his more familiar deep blues sound.

Arcari said he was delighted to be coming to play at the Barnoldswick live music venue in Rainhall Road.

Dave Acari will be playing in Barnoldswick this Friday

He said: “Finally things are returning to ‘normal’ for touring musicians. And Barnoldswick Music and Arts has been a venue I’ve been keen to visit for ages so I’m really looking forward to visiting.”

“There’s two runs of Scottish dates with some special guests coming up in March and May,” adds Arcari who’s also looking forward to playing festivals in Romania, Czech Republic and Finland – as well as the UK – later in the year.

At the same time Arcari is busy writing new material for what will be his eighth full-length solo album.

