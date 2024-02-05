Scotland’s Dave Arcari heads south for a series of shows in Barnoldswick and beyond
The popular performer plays Newcastle the night before, then after his Barnoldswick debut continues to Oxford on Saturday 10th and Brecon on Sunday February 11th.
The dates follow the recent release of his latest album Devil May Care on limited edition red vinyl and a new single, Younger Days – a curve ball that sees Arcari injecting a little bit of Americana into his more familiar deep blues sound.
Arcari said he was delighted to be coming to play at the Barnoldswick live music venue in Rainhall Road.
He said: “Finally things are returning to ‘normal’ for touring musicians. And Barnoldswick Music and Arts has been a venue I’ve been keen to visit for ages so I’m really looking forward to visiting.”
“There’s two runs of Scottish dates with some special guests coming up in March and May,” adds Arcari who’s also looking forward to playing festivals in Romania, Czech Republic and Finland – as well as the UK – later in the year.
At the same time Arcari is busy writing new material for what will be his eighth full-length solo album.
He is an an official artist for Newtone Strings, Reunion Blues gig bags, Diamond Bottlenecks, G7th Capo and National Reso-Phonic Guitars who launched their ‘Dave Arcari signature’ instruments in 2019.