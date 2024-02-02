Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emma Gill, who has now returned to Burnley and runs her own Dance Academy in Blackpool, lost her grandfather Gordon Hargreaves to sepsis and wants to raise money in her home town to combat the deadly condition.

Missing Piece, featuring songs from songs from ‘Chicago’, ‘Heathers’, ‘Les Miserables’, ‘Finding Neverland’ and ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’, will run from Wednesday, April 17th to Saturday, April 20th at Burnley Youth Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma (40) said: “During lockdown, in his honour I embarked on the crazy challenge to write a full scale musical theatre production, using local artists both professional and amateur. The show was a huge success, performed at Oswaldtwistle Civic Theatre in 2022 and raised thousands for Sepsis UK.

Emma Gill, with her grandfather, has organised a musical theatre production in Burnley in his memory for Sepsis UK

“However, knowing that every three seconds someone dies of sepsis I just couldn’t stop there. And so in April we will have our next show ‘Missing Piece’ booked for a four-day run at Burnley Youth Theatre.

“The show has been written, created, directed and part-choreographed by myself, however I have the most amazing cast of seasoned performers donating their time each week to donate every penny generated to charity.

“We are now desperate to publicise and sell the show but also to reach out for any sponsors willing to help us bring this amazing show to life and in doing so not only provide an incredible show but help donate even more as we aim to reach our target of £10,000.”