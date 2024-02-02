Musical theatre production Missing Piece to be held at Burnley Youth Theatre to raise money for Sepsis UK
Emma Gill, who has now returned to Burnley and runs her own Dance Academy in Blackpool, lost her grandfather Gordon Hargreaves to sepsis and wants to raise money in her home town to combat the deadly condition.
Missing Piece, featuring songs from songs from ‘Chicago’, ‘Heathers’, ‘Les Miserables’, ‘Finding Neverland’ and ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’, will run from Wednesday, April 17th to Saturday, April 20th at Burnley Youth Theatre.
Emma (40) said: “During lockdown, in his honour I embarked on the crazy challenge to write a full scale musical theatre production, using local artists both professional and amateur. The show was a huge success, performed at Oswaldtwistle Civic Theatre in 2022 and raised thousands for Sepsis UK.
“However, knowing that every three seconds someone dies of sepsis I just couldn’t stop there. And so in April we will have our next show ‘Missing Piece’ booked for a four-day run at Burnley Youth Theatre.
“The show has been written, created, directed and part-choreographed by myself, however I have the most amazing cast of seasoned performers donating their time each week to donate every penny generated to charity.
“We are now desperate to publicise and sell the show but also to reach out for any sponsors willing to help us bring this amazing show to life and in doing so not only provide an incredible show but help donate even more as we aim to reach our target of £10,000.”
For more information visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/gh-productions/missing-piece/e-kdxqjl