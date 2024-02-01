The Theatres at Risk Register has been revised with local landmark Burnley Empire highlighted again
and live on Freeview channel 276
Theatres Trust, the charity that campaigns to protect the UK’s theatres, has published its annual Theatres at Risk Register, which highlights theatres across the UK under threat of closure, redevelopment or severe decay, but which all have the potential to be revived for their local communities with the right support.
This year’s list comprises 39 buildings, which all have strong architectural merit, cultural heritage or value to the local community as performance venues. Last year saw Historic England significantly update the listing entry information for the Burnley Empire which is a Grade II Listed venue due to its highly significant historical importance.
Burnley Empire Trust (BET) formed to take ownership of the building in December 2018 and have since carried out major stabilisation works. The Trust are currently working towards repairing and conserving the stage house to put it back into use whilst taking a phased approach to the restoration of the whole building as highlighted in a viability study last year.
Burnley Empire Trust chairman Sophie Gibson said: “We’re a small, determined group of hard-working people who know how important it is to continue the journey towards restoration.
“We’ve done a lot of groundwork, made a lot of positive progress and now it’s time for those who make choices for the town for the benefit of its residents and visitors to prioritise the restoration and reuse of the Burnley Empire by working with us.
“The National Heritage List for England overwhelmingly updated the accompanying information for Burnley Empire’s listing status last year, which highlights how important the building is. There were once around 20 buildings of its kind across Lancashire and now only one remains which is the Burnley Empire.
“The Theatres Trust, Theatres At Risk Register does a fantastic job to highlight theatre buildings at risk throughout the country and when the Empire leaves the list it should be for all of the right reasons.”
This year the Burnley Empire will celebrate its 130th anniversary in November and BET are already working towards celebration plans as well as hoping to facilitate further open days in Spring whilst improving accessibility into the venue and other events.