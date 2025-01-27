Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Clitheroe Live music and arts festival is set to take place in May.

The venue for this exciting new event is Clitheroe Football Club and it will take place on Sunday, May 4th.

Featuring a mix of live tribute acts, including Tony Lewis as Robbie Williams and Sammy J as Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, the event will also showcase local artists, including Clitheroe singer Kassidy Hughes. And it has just been announced that the final support artist is former 90s boy star Daniel James, who in a duo in 1989 to 90 called YELL! who had a top 10 hit with a cover of Dan Hartmans ‘Instant Replay.’

Can you tell who is who? Tony Lewis, who is a Robbie Williams tribute act, with the man himself. Tony is due to perform ay Clitheroe Live in May

The family focused festival is being hosted by Twilight Touring. Among the attractions are food and craft stalls and entertainment for children including bouncy castles and face painting. And Kevin Gurney of Twilight Touring revealed a major headline act was on the cards. He said: “I can’t say much at the moment because we are still in negotiations.”

Organisers are also keen for local artisan arts and craftspeople to get on board to showcase their wares. Clitheroe Live runs from noon to 10pm and tickets are on sale now through the eventbrite website.

Kevin added: “We have tried to keep the tickets reasonably priced for families to be able to come along and enjoy a really great day out.

“We are hoping this will be the start of something fantastic for Clitheroe and become an annual event.”