In the process, the music festival overcomes residents mobility, loneliness financial issues by bringing quality artists to the area and which otherwise would entail travel and higher costs. Entrance to all concerts is only £10 and all surplus proceeds go to the venues. No money is retained by the Ribble Valley Music Festival.

To celebrate the success of reaching 100 concerts the organisers invite people to predict which one of the concerts below is the 100th one and submit entries to [email protected] before Friday April 5th. A draw of the correct answers will take place on April 12th and the person whose name is drawn will be awarded two free tickets for a concert of their choice.

The popular Ribble Valley Music Festival celebrates reaching the significant milestone of producing 100 live music concerts

Then before the closing date of Friday April 5th submit your answer and your choice of which concert you wish to have free entry for two people.

Which concert is the 100th in the 2024 Ribble Valley Music Festival?

7-30pm April 27th, St Peter’s Salesbury: Soprano Elizabeth Phillips and Saddleworth Mail Voice Choir;

2pm June 2nd, Old school Rooms Clitheroe: D-Day 80 commemoration with Cheshire Police band and drums plus John Gillmore;

2pm July 21st, Slaidburn Village Hall: Haley Sisters;

7-30pm August 23rd, St Helen’s Waddington: Encore Opera Group;

7-30pm September 21st, Old School Rooms Clitheroe: Last Night of the Ribble Valley Proms with Milnrow Band;