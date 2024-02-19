News you can trust since 1877
Sabden Village Folk Panto Group present magical tale of Cinderella in the Ribble Valley

It’s that time again – oh, yes it is – when Sabden Village Folk Panto Group return to the stage, this year presenting the magical tale of Cinderella.
By Dominic Collis
Published 19th Feb 2024, 15:58 GMT
Make sure you to snap up your tickets, jump on a pumpkin and head on over to the kingdom of Sabdonia for an evening of music, magic and mayhem.

It is four years since Sabden Village Folk put on their last production, Ali Baba, so be sure not to miss this classic tale of princesses, fairies, slippers and ugly sisters.

As ever, there will be plenty of foot-tapping musical favourites, dancing, comedy and slapstick fun for all the family.

The Three Ugly Sisters (Mark Capstick, Simon Capstick and Ciaron Fitzpatrick) will be strutting their stuff in the Sabden Village Folk production of CinderellaThe Three Ugly Sisters (Mark Capstick, Simon Capstick and Ciaron Fitzpatrick) will be strutting their stuff in the Sabden Village Folk production of Cinderella
Performances at St Mary’s Hall, Sabden, run from Wednesday, February 28th to Saturday, March 2nd with a 2pm Saturday matinee. Evening performances, costing £12.50 with a pie and peas supper, begin at 7-15pm. Matinee tickets cost £6.

They can be bought by calling Margaret Parsons on 07715 666866 or from Ella Mia Hair and Beauty.

