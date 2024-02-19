Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Make sure you to snap up your tickets, jump on a pumpkin and head on over to the kingdom of Sabdonia for an evening of music, magic and mayhem.

It is four years since Sabden Village Folk put on their last production, Ali Baba, so be sure not to miss this classic tale of princesses, fairies, slippers and ugly sisters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As ever, there will be plenty of foot-tapping musical favourites, dancing, comedy and slapstick fun for all the family.

The Three Ugly Sisters (Mark Capstick, Simon Capstick and Ciaron Fitzpatrick) will be strutting their stuff in the Sabden Village Folk production of Cinderella

Performances at St Mary’s Hall, Sabden, run from Wednesday, February 28th to Saturday, March 2nd with a 2pm Saturday matinee. Evening performances, costing £12.50 with a pie and peas supper, begin at 7-15pm. Matinee tickets cost £6.