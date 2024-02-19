Sabden Village Folk Panto Group present magical tale of Cinderella in the Ribble Valley
Make sure you to snap up your tickets, jump on a pumpkin and head on over to the kingdom of Sabdonia for an evening of music, magic and mayhem.
It is four years since Sabden Village Folk put on their last production, Ali Baba, so be sure not to miss this classic tale of princesses, fairies, slippers and ugly sisters.
As ever, there will be plenty of foot-tapping musical favourites, dancing, comedy and slapstick fun for all the family.
Performances at St Mary’s Hall, Sabden, run from Wednesday, February 28th to Saturday, March 2nd with a 2pm Saturday matinee. Evening performances, costing £12.50 with a pie and peas supper, begin at 7-15pm. Matinee tickets cost £6.
They can be bought by calling Margaret Parsons on 07715 666866 or from Ella Mia Hair and Beauty.