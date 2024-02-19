Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since opening in 2010, the swim school has experienced rapid growth by providing baby and child swimming lessons and will now be offering additional sessions at St Michael’s Lodge, Northcote Road, Langho, to cater for growing demand.

Owner Jo Gribben said: “We are delighted to announce the expansion of our services that will allow us to meet the growing demand in the area. We are now able to offer classes at St Michael’s Lodge, which is home to the North West Police Benevolent Fund, an independent charity dedicated to supporting and caring for the police from recruitment into retirement.

“We were approached by the team at St Michael’s Lodge to see if we’d like to rent their beautiful pool for our classes. The venue houses two pools including a hydrotherapy pool and with so much demand for swimming lessons, it’s great to be able to now offer these additional classes at an amazing venue. Getting children off waiting lists and in the water, learning this essential life-saving skill is so important to us at Puddle Ducks.”

The hydro pool at St Michael's Lodge, Langho

Dave Woolridge, general manager at St Michael’s Lodge, added: “Puddle Ducks have a strong reputation in the area, so we were keen to invite them to use our facilities to expand their classes. St Michael’s Lodge is located in the picturesque Ribble Valley on the outskirts of the historic village of Whalley, so it’s a beautiful setting.”