A remarkable one day music festival in Burnley hit all the right notes for charity when bands from around the North West descended on the town.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organised by former Blessed Trinity student Greg Worden on his 21st birthday, the Revive Music Festival held at The Loom in Burnley raised much-needed funds for the Alzheimer’s Society, in memory of Greg’s grandmother Edna Yeadon.

Bands from Darwen, Bolton, Colne and Manchester performed from midday until midnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greg said: “The event was a huge success, with really stellar sets from everyone that played. We had a huge turnout and put on a marvellous show.”

Most Popular

Greg Worden and Bosworth Field

Greg performed on the day with his band Bosworth Field, alongside other acts including The Lavelles, The Early Birds, Cruel Addiction and Reckless Romance.