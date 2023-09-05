Revive Music Festival in Burnley raises much-needed funds for Alzheimer's Society
Organised by former Blessed Trinity student Greg Worden on his 21st birthday, the Revive Music Festival held at The Loom in Burnley raised much-needed funds for the Alzheimer’s Society, in memory of Greg’s grandmother Edna Yeadon.
Bands from Darwen, Bolton, Colne and Manchester performed from midday until midnight.
Greg said: “The event was a huge success, with really stellar sets from everyone that played. We had a huge turnout and put on a marvellous show.”
Greg performed on the day with his band Bosworth Field, alongside other acts including The Lavelles, The Early Birds, Cruel Addiction and Reckless Romance.
His proud mum Mag said: “Saturday was incredible. How a 20-year-old from Burnley pulled together musicians from around the region surprised us all. The calibre of the musicians far exceeded my expectations. A privilege to be there.”