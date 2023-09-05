News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Revive Music Festival in Burnley raises much-needed funds for Alzheimer's Society

A remarkable one day music festival in Burnley hit all the right notes for charity when bands from around the North West descended on the town.
By Dominic Collis
Published 5th Sep 2023, 16:16 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 16:16 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Organised by former Blessed Trinity student Greg Worden on his 21st birthday, the Revive Music Festival held at The Loom in Burnley raised much-needed funds for the Alzheimer’s Society, in memory of Greg’s grandmother Edna Yeadon.

Bands from Darwen, Bolton, Colne and Manchester performed from midday until midnight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Greg said: “The event was a huge success, with really stellar sets from everyone that played. We had a huge turnout and put on a marvellous show.”

Most Popular
    Greg Worden and Bosworth FieldGreg Worden and Bosworth Field
    Greg Worden and Bosworth Field
    Read More
    Burnley musician organises Revive Music Festival to raise money for Alzheimer's ...

    Greg performed on the day with his band Bosworth Field, alongside other acts including The Lavelles, The Early Birds, Cruel Addiction and Reckless Romance.

    His proud mum Mag said: “Saturday was incredible. How a 20-year-old from Burnley pulled together musicians from around the region surprised us all. The calibre of the musicians far exceeded my expectations. A privilege to be there.”

    Related topics:BurnleyAlzheimer's SocietyNorth WestManchesterColne