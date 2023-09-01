News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Burnley musician organises Revive Music Festival to raise money for Alzheimer's Society and celebrate 21st

A talented young musician has gathered 12 acts to perform a special gig in Burnley this weekend to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society, in memory of his beloved grandma, and mark his 21st birthday.
By Dominic Collis
Published 1st Sep 2023, 11:44 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 11:44 BST

Greg Worden, singer guitarist in indie band Bosworth Field, has organised the Revive Music Festival at the Loom in Bank Parade, which will see six bands and six soloists perform from 1pm til late tomorrow (Saturday).

The former Blessed Trinity student will be a familiar face, and sound, to local music fans as he regularly busks in Burnley and performed at last weekend’s Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival in Colne.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And the gifted musician has gathered musical friends from around the region as he prepares for a final performance in Burnley before he heads off to study at Cambridge University after completing his A-Levels at Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School sixth form.

Most Popular
    Burnley musician Greg Worden has organised the Revive Music Festival to raise money for the Alzheimer's SocietyBurnley musician Greg Worden has organised the Revive Music Festival to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society
    Burnley musician Greg Worden has organised the Revive Music Festival to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society
    Read More
    Sleepout for the night at Turf Moor and change lives for Emmaus homeless charity

    Greg said: “I’d planned a concert to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society when my grandma Edna Yeadon was still living. Sadly, she died from the disease in June aged 84, so this made me determined than ever to organise this mini festival and raise as much money as we can.

    “We’ve got performers coming from Bolton, Manchester and around East Lancashire. It will also be my 21st so I’m hoping it will be a great event.”

    Entry is free but donations are requested and there will be opportunities to donate throughout the day.

    Other acts performing will include The Lavelles, The Early Birds, Cruel Addiction, The Distance, Steve God and Reckless Romance.

    Related topics:BurnleyAlzheimer's SocietyColne