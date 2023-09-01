Burnley musician organises Revive Music Festival to raise money for Alzheimer's Society and celebrate 21st
Greg Worden, singer guitarist in indie band Bosworth Field, has organised the Revive Music Festival at the Loom in Bank Parade, which will see six bands and six soloists perform from 1pm til late tomorrow (Saturday).
The former Blessed Trinity student will be a familiar face, and sound, to local music fans as he regularly busks in Burnley and performed at last weekend’s Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival in Colne.
And the gifted musician has gathered musical friends from around the region as he prepares for a final performance in Burnley before he heads off to study at Cambridge University after completing his A-Levels at Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School sixth form.
Greg said: “I’d planned a concert to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society when my grandma Edna Yeadon was still living. Sadly, she died from the disease in June aged 84, so this made me determined than ever to organise this mini festival and raise as much money as we can.
“We’ve got performers coming from Bolton, Manchester and around East Lancashire. It will also be my 21st so I’m hoping it will be a great event.”
Entry is free but donations are requested and there will be opportunities to donate throughout the day.
Other acts performing will include The Lavelles, The Early Birds, Cruel Addiction, The Distance, Steve God and Reckless Romance.