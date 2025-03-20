Private leisure company whose signature is scrapyard golf and karaoke takes over running of MFA Bowling in Burnley

By Sue Plunkett
Published 20th Mar 2025

A privately owned leisure company is to take over the running of Burnley’s only bowling alley.

Nottingham based Disco Bowl, a family entertainment operator that has 10 locations in the UK, announced the acquisition of the Finsley Gate bowling centre from MFA for an undisclosed sum. It has also taken over MFA bowling centre at Hereford.

Disco Bowl is privately owned by leisure industry investors Nigel Blair and Pete Terry. The company operates the largest bowling alley in the UK in Nottingham, with 48 lanes, as well as locations in Nuneaton, Chatham, Worcester, Lewisham, Newport, Warrington, Swansea, Cardiff and Banbury. MFA will remain as the landlord of the premises after signing a lease agreement with Disco Bowl.

Mr Blair, who is commercial director for Disco Bowl said: “These centres are strategically located and align perfectly with our expansion goals at Disco Bowl. We have long admired these venues which are leaders in their local markets. As with all good deals this deal benefits both parties - MFA can concentrate expanding their Triple Two Coffee brand whilst we look to significantly invest, refurbish and enhance these sites.”

The bowling alley will continue operating under the MFA brand, but Disco Bowl plans to rebrand it using the company’s newly unveiled logo, already featured at their Nottingham, Warrington and Nuneaton sites. The company aims to enhance the offerings at the centre and build on the success they’ve experienced for many years.

Mr Blair added: “While it’s too early to outline specific renovation plans, we’ve had tremendous success with our scrapyard golf and karaoke box concepts. As our name suggests, we emphasize creating a dynamic entertainment experience. These centres can expect DJ-led events and an upgraded light and sound system, reflecting our signature style across our existing locations.

"Exciting times are ahead, and we’re eager to take these venues to the next level.”

