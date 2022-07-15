PrinFest, now in its fourth year, will take place at the Royal Dyche on Saturday and Sunday (July 23rd and 24th).

Always held the weekend before the football season kicks off PrinFest began as a free event to celebrate to local musicians in and and around Burnley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prinfest is back at the Royal Dyche pub in Burnley next week. The music festival will feature 47 bands and DJs and raise cash for Pendleside Hospice

Last year landlady Justine Lorriman thought it would be a great idea to raise money for Pendleside Hospice and the event made £1000.

Justine said: “We are doing the same again this year and I am determined to smash the £1,000 target as Pendleside is such an amazing charity and means a lot to so many people in Burnley.

"This is our biggest event to date across three stages.”