PrinFest, now in its fourth year, will take place at the Royal Dyche on Saturday and Sunday (July 23rd and 24th).
Read More
Always held the weekend before the football season kicks off PrinFest began as a free event to celebrate to local musicians in and and around Burnley.
Last year landlady Justine Lorriman thought it would be a great idea to raise money for Pendleside Hospice and the event made £1000.
Justine said: “We are doing the same again this year and I am determined to smash the £1,000 target as Pendleside is such an amazing charity and means a lot to so many people in Burnley.
"This is our biggest event to date across three stages.”
There will also be William’s Food Paddock serving woodfire pizza, Emma’s Ice’s in their ice cream van and Rock ‘N’ Roll Sweets will also be selling their goods. Doors open both days at 11am.