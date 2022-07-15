Beat-Herder 2022: 18 photos from day one as crowds arrive for this fantastic Ribble Valley music festival

Back after a three year absence due to covid, Beat-Herder music festival was back with a bang yesterday.

By Sue Plunkett
Friday, 15th July 2022, 2:43 pm

And as temperatures are set to rise it looks like it will be a scorcher of a weekend.

The feel-good festival will see acts including Nile Rodgers, Hot Chip, Public Service Broadcasting, The Wailers, and Roger Sanchez performing across a plethora of weird, wonderful and whimsical stages.

Located between Clitheroe and Sawley in the Ribble Valley the festival runs until Sunday.

And these images give a glimpse of how the venue looks this year and also the first batch of revellers arriving ready to set up camp and start enjoying the three day event.

The sun was shining for the opening day of the Beat-Herder Festival in the Ribble Valley

.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. The sun was shining for the opening day of the Beat-Herder Festival in the Ribble Valley

.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. The sun was shining for the opening day of the Beat-Herder Festival in the Ribble Valley

.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. The sun was shining for the opening day of the Beat-Herder Festival in the Ribble Valley

.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

