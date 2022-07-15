And as temperatures are set to rise it looks like it will be a scorcher of a weekend.

The feel-good festival will see acts including Nile Rodgers, Hot Chip, Public Service Broadcasting, The Wailers, and Roger Sanchez performing across a plethora of weird, wonderful and whimsical stages.

Located between Clitheroe and Sawley in the Ribble Valley the festival runs until Sunday.

And these images give a glimpse of how the venue looks this year and also the first batch of revellers arriving ready to set up camp and start enjoying the three day event.

