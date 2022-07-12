Beat-Herder 2022 is just around the corner, and this year’s event – the first since 2019 – is promising to be a glorious coming together of unbridled beats and barminess as the festival celebrates its 15th anniversary.

The feel-good festival will see acts including Nile Rodgers, Hot Chip, Public Service Broadcasting, The Wailers, and Roger Sanchez performing across a plethora of weird, wonderful and whimsical stages.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the festivities:

When is Beat-Herder 2022?

Beat-Herder runs from Thursday, July 14 until Sunday, July 17.

What time does the festival start?

That depends on what ticket you have bought...

For Thursday ticket holders, the festival site will be open from 10am on Thursday.

For Friday ticket holders, the festival site will be open from 9am on Friday.

Who is playing this year?

Headlining the main stage will be Nile Rodgers and Chic, Hot Chip, and The Wailers. Other line-up highlights include Craig Charles, David Rodigan, Public Service Broadcasting, Roger Sanchez (Thursday), Dream Frequency, Ben Ottewell, Dub Pistols, Henge, Alan Fitzpatrick, HAAi, Kink!, Danny Byrd, Utah Saints, Paul Taylor, Matty Robbo, Definitely Mightbe, and Adored.

Where is the festival?

Between Clitheroe and Sawley. BB7 4LH will get you close.

Are there any tickets left?

You won’t be surprised to know that Beat-Herder, for the 15th year in a row, has completely sold out. Ticketline have launched their own ticket exchange website – Fanticks. This is the only way Beat-Herder allows unwanted tickets to be sold on.

Can I bring my own booze?

Alcohol can only be brought in on first entry. Once you have your wristband you cannot bring more into the festival.

Live in Vehicle pass holders - this is the limit to be taken into that area. For 2022 you can bring in either up to 24 cans OR 1 box of wine (up to 5L) OR 1 bottle (not glass - maybe plastic or metal) of spirits (up to 1.5L).

It can be drunk anywhere on site. Glass is not allowed on site and will be confiscated.

What’s the fancy dress theme?

The fancy dress theme for this year’s festival is the letter B! Saturday night is fancy dress night.

Do I have to pay to park my car?

Yes. Car park passes can be purchased on arrival but cost more on arrival and will delay entry.

Are there going to cash machines onsite?

There will be cash machines on site this year, for which there will be a small service charge to use.

Can I get to/from Beat-Herder by taxi?

There is a drop-off/pick-up area just inside the festival. Here are a few numbers: Minibuses and coaches 01254 672338, Clitheroe Taxis 01254 888288, Burnley Taxis 01282 777247, Accrington Taxis 01254 388888.

What’s the weather going to be like?