Elsie Holmes owned Yorkshire Street News for 20 years with her husband Barry from 1981, when they bought the business. Situated close to Turf Moor, the shop was always busy, especially on match days when customers would arrive in droves for their sweets and cigarettes before the game.

The couple, who were married for 58 years, were childhood sweethearts who met at the former Towneley High School. They also owned Empire News in St James Street, Fulledge News and Welcome News, close to Burnley General Hospital.

Elsie Holmes, who has died at the age of 79, with Barry, her husband of 58 years. The couple ran several newsagents in Burnley for many years.

Elsie loved her job as she was a real 'people person' who loved chatting to customers. Her son David said: "My mum was a lovely, kind hearted lady who loved being around people.

"She knew so many people and was so well liked. She was a wonderful person in so many ways."

Always fit and active, Elsie loved walking and swimming and after retirement enjoyed many holidays with Barry. Both passionate Clarets, the couple were season ticket holders until recently.

And one of Elsie's greatest passions was her family, including her son David and daughter Daryl. Elsie also doted on her grandsons, William and George and she became a great grandmother six months ago with the arrival of Luca-Blu.

Elsie's health started to decline two years ago and she died peacefully surrounded by her family at the Burnley home her and Barry had shared since they married.