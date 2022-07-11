Burnley road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

And they are both are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A56, from 9pm July 18 to 6am July 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound, junction 8 - 10 lane closures and slip road closures due to barrier scheme.

• A56, from 9pm July 25 to 5am July 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 7 to 10 lane closures and carriageway closures due to general maintenance works.