Burnley road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Burnley's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By John Deehan
Monday, 11th July 2022, 8:28 pm
Updated Monday, 11th July 2022, 8:28 pm

And they are both are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A56, from 9pm July 18 to 6am July 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound, junction 8 - 10 lane closures and slip road closures due to barrier scheme.

• A56, from 9pm July 25 to 5am July 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 7 to 10 lane closures and carriageway closures due to general maintenance works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

