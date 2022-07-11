The Victoria Inn in Colne Road is on the market for £195,000 with Manchester based Jenics Ltd.
The detached property has an open plan trade area with living accommodation on the first floor and a separate self contained flat to the rear.
Held on two long leasehold titles, this means the buyer takes on the right to occupy the pub for a fixed term.
The Victoria is the perhaps one of the oldest watering holes in Burnley.