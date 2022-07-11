The Victoria Inn in Colne Road is on the market for £195,000 with Manchester based Jenics Ltd.

The detached property has an open plan trade area with living accommodation on the first floor and a separate self contained flat to the rear.

Another Burnley pub has gone up for sale

Held on two long leasehold titles, this means the buyer takes on the right to occupy the pub for a fixed term.

The Victoria is the perhaps one of the oldest watering holes in Burnley.