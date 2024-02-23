Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The talented Northern College of Music graduate is well known for his recitals at prestigious venues as The Bridgewater Hall in Manchester, St James Piccadilly, London and the Sheldonian Theatre, Oxford.

The 11am start concert will see Duncan perform music from Liszt, Schubert, Schumann and Albéniz and will be preceded by refreshments served from 10-30am.

Duncan is a professor of piano at the University of Manchester and has previously taught at prominent institutions such as Chetham’s School of Music and the Royal Northern College of Music Junior Department. He is also the founder and artistic director of the Uppermill Summer Music Festival in Saddleworth.

As a soloist, Duncan has performed over 20 concertos, including classic works by Mozart, Beethoven, Grieg, Liszt, Brahms, and Rachmaninov, as well as those by Dohnanyi, Copland, and Henze with the RNCM Symphony Orchestra, working with conductors Nicholas Kok, En Shao, Clark Rundell and Benjamin Ellin. He also has a keen interest in modern music and has premiered the work of contemporary composers such as Ed Hughes, Camden Reeves, and Stephen Montague.

A passion for chamber music, Duncan performs regularly at various festivals across the UK, including the Lake District Summer Music, Buxton, Ryedale, and the Isle of Wight. He collaborates with mezzo-soprano Kathryn Rudge, a former BBC New Generation Artist, and violinist Sophie Rosa, with whom he is currently performing the complete Beethoven Violin Sonatas.