Padiham music maestro to grace same stage as The Osmonds and Sir Tom Jones at Burnley's Mechanics Theatre
Sean McBreen used his lifelong love of music to launch his venture, McBreen’s Music Mayhem, hosting music bingo and pop quiz events.
And, after wowing audiences across Lancashire and Yorkshire, he has booked to play on the same stage that has been graced by some top stars, including The Osmonds, Tom Jones and Sir Ian McKellen.
Sean will host his show at the Burnley Mechanics Theatre on Saturday, March 15th. “I can’t wait, “ said Sean. “This is a real leap of faith for me as this is such an iconic venue.”
Since launching his business Sean has hosted a variety of events, from private bookings including weddings and birthday parties, to charity events and a huge gig at Padiham Town Hall. Sean added: “I never imagined the business would take off like it did. I absolutely love doing it, it’s like going out without going out for me and I think people can see the passion I have for entertaining people and making sure they have the best time.”
A huge Blur fan, Sean enjoys a wide variety of music and incorporates everything from 1950’s rock n roll up to present day tracks in his act.
Sean said his family, including wife Amy and their two children Buddy (seven) and Charlie (three), have been really supportive of him.
Tickets for McBreen’s Music Bingo are available from the Mechanics box office.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.