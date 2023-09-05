Food glorious food, and drink, is coming to a town near you this weekend as the eagerly anticipated Nelson Food and Drink Festival returns.

Organised by Nelson Town Council, the free event on Saturday from 10am to 4pm and will include a fantastic range of food and drink stalls, as well as live cooking demonstrations and family fun entertainment.

Local Caribbean chef Mama Shar will be taking to the main cooking demonstration area at both 11-30am and 2pm, where she will be wowing the crowds with a delicious Caribbean dish of rice and peas, as well as dumplings and spicy fried chicken.

Mama Shar will also be launching her brand new book ‘Cooking the Caribbean Way' which includes a collection of authentic Caribbean recipes, passed down from generation to generation, but with a unique twist. Whether you are a seasoned Caribbean cook or a novice, this book is a must have.

Caribbean chef Mama Shar will also be launching her brand new book ‘Cooking the Caribbean Way' at the Nelson Food and Drink Festival

Solo Pizza will also be running two cooking demonstrations of their own, with a live masterclass of authentic Italian pizza at 1pm, and a mouthwatering, authentic pasta special at 3pm.

Alongside the demonstrations, there will be over 30 food and drink stalls, offering a wide range of food and drink including cheese, ice cream, coffee, sweet treats and much more.

With free parking available at the town centre's short stay car parks, visitors are being encouraged to come and enjoy the event as a family, with an action packed day which also includes Bollywood dancers, a henna artist and the grand opening of the event at 10am.

Children from all Nelson primary schools and nurseries have also been busy ahead of the festival. As part of the event, Nelson Town Council have delivered competition posters to local schools, where the children have been challenged to draw their favourite food - with the winning entry receiving a hamper delivered to school.

Entries can be handed in to the main festival marquee on Saturday at 10am.

Coun. Rehan Hanif, Nelson Town Council chairman, said: “We are so excited to welcome the return of the Nelson Food and Drink Festival this weekend.