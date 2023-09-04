The future of one of Pendle’s most historic buildings – Langroyd Hall – is still unclear, despite being placed for sale some time ago.

Most local people will remember the Langroyd from its days as a popular carvery, but the 17th Century Grade II listed hall has now sadly fallen into disrepair since closing a number of years ago.

Since then, attempts to renovate the historic property in Colne have been beset with problems, including arson attacks and plans for redevelopment which have failed to come to fruition.

The Leader Times understands that two parties have expressed an interest in redeveloping the Langroyd, including one to potentially turn it into a wedding venue, but so far nothing concrete has emerged.

One person who has seen its story up close, and has a personal interest in seeing the hall brought back to life, is neighbour Ann Williams who lives opposite the hall and had had to deal with issues including damage to her wall from trees outside the property.

She told Leader Times: “Many people in Colne are disgusted by how it has been left to deteriorate. Our tree surgeon earlier this month said two trees are causing our wall to crack.

“The big one, an English Lime tree, is over 40 metres high now and sheds its seeds and leaves all over our cars and forecourt.

“The council planning officer on the planning application told EH Capital 1 about the wall damage before he passed the regulations over four years ago about this. The situation is now urgent and dangerous and requires attention.

“I have been told that two parties are interested in buying it but this was several months ago. It will take over £1m. to be restored we are told.

“In the last four years it has been set on fire as it is not secure and travellers stayed there until they could be evicted. They sent rubbish and excrement over our wall.