The group has set up a GoFundMe page with the ambitious target of raising £500,000 to buy the Grade II listed former pub and carvery, which has lain empty for several years.

Colne Area Committee has been working to trace the owners recently, and it is believed the hall, which dates back to the 17th Century, will be placed on the market for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Molly Treen, who has organised the fund-raiser, said: “Langroyd Hall has been left unoccupied for many years, but it's time to revive the joy it once brought to so many people's lives.

Former pub and carvery, the Langroyd Hall in Colne

“We have created this page to gather support from anyone who is interested in helping to purchase Langroyd Hall.

“Our vision is to restore the building and use it as a community hub, but in order to do so, we must first acquire the property. As Colne's last remaining hall, we believe it's important to preserve this piece of history and make it ours forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although we know we have a tough battle ahead of us, the response we've received so far has been positive. We encourage you to show your support by liking our page, even if you're not able to contribute financially.”

As revealed in Leader Times Newspapers, there has been a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the hall in recent years. The once-popular dining destination with a proud history has endured a more chequered time of it in the last few years.

Plans were submitted to Pendle Council in December, 2019, to create four units housing 33 ‘extra care’ apartments for vulnerable adults, alongside a cafe, gymnasium, hairdressers, and associated car parking.

However, neighbouring residents expressed grave concerns over the plans which would have involving demolishing part of the building. The plan was passed, but no work has taken place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To compound the hall’s woes, owners Leicester based EH Capital 1 Ltd pleaded guilty at Burnley Magistrates’ Court on November 21st, 2019, for unlawfully removing roof slates and a stone lantern finial in April.

The hall has also been the victim of an arson attack in 2020, prompting local councillors to call for more security for the listed building and site.

Molly went on to reveal that should the fund-raising be successful, that any sale would be a non-profit purchase, and all donations will be allocated towards the building and renovation costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're currently in the process of forming a committee and seeking professional/legal advice on the best approach to bring the building into public ownership,” she said.

“This could be done through a charity, not-for-profit organization, or social enterprise. We welcome donations from anyone who is interested in supporting our cause.