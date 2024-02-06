News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Most Haunted Live coming to the Burnley Mechanics Theatre

‘Most Haunted’ – the original and most successful worldwide paranormal investigation series is to make its spine-chilling theatre show debut at the Burnley Mechanics.
By Dominic Collis
Published 6th Feb 2024, 12:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Presented by Yvette Fielding, the first lady of the paranormal, together with Karl Beattie and the Most Haunted team, you will be taken on the

darkest, most terrifying journey of your life.

Read More
Decision on plans to build Rockwood Glass Marquee wedding venue on Burnley and P...
Most Haunted Live, presented by Yvette Fielding, is coming to the Burnley MechanicsMost Haunted Live, presented by Yvette Fielding, is coming to the Burnley Mechanics
Most Haunted Live, presented by Yvette Fielding, is coming to the Burnley Mechanics
Most Popular

    Theatre audiences will be shaking in their seats as Yvette and the team present MOST HAUNTED’S ALL-TIME TOP 10 SCARES complete with unseen video footage from haunted castles, manor houses, hospitals and prisons.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Most Haunted Live will take the theatrical experience to a whole new level with audience members taken back to the Victorian age of séance and Ouija board and invited to conduct their very own ghostly investigation.

    The show is coming to the Burnley Mechanics Theatre on Thursday, March 7th at 7-30pm.

    For more information about the show please visit the website https://burnleymechanics.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873645745

    Related topics:Victorian