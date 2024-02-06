Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Presented by Yvette Fielding, the first lady of the paranormal, together with Karl Beattie and the Most Haunted team, you will be taken on the

darkest, most terrifying journey of your life.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Haunted Live, presented by Yvette Fielding, is coming to the Burnley Mechanics

Most Popular

Theatre audiences will be shaking in their seats as Yvette and the team present MOST HAUNTED’S ALL-TIME TOP 10 SCARES complete with unseen video footage from haunted castles, manor houses, hospitals and prisons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most Haunted Live will take the theatrical experience to a whole new level with audience members taken back to the Victorian age of séance and Ouija board and invited to conduct their very own ghostly investigation.

The show is coming to the Burnley Mechanics Theatre on Thursday, March 7th at 7-30pm.