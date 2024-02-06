Most Haunted Live coming to the Burnley Mechanics Theatre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Presented by Yvette Fielding, the first lady of the paranormal, together with Karl Beattie and the Most Haunted team, you will be taken on the
darkest, most terrifying journey of your life.
Theatre audiences will be shaking in their seats as Yvette and the team present MOST HAUNTED’S ALL-TIME TOP 10 SCARES complete with unseen video footage from haunted castles, manor houses, hospitals and prisons.
Most Haunted Live will take the theatrical experience to a whole new level with audience members taken back to the Victorian age of séance and Ouija board and invited to conduct their very own ghostly investigation.
The show is coming to the Burnley Mechanics Theatre on Thursday, March 7th at 7-30pm.
For more information about the show please visit the website https://burnleymechanics.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873645745