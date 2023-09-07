News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends

Milltown Brothers roll back the years with sold-out Hebden Bridge Trades Club gig

East Lancashire’s finest indie export Milltown Brothers made a triumphant return to the live music scene last week with a sold-out gig at Hebden Bridge’s iconic Trades Club.
By John Deehan
Published 7th Sep 2023, 10:03 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 10:03 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Burnley band The Stride return to Electric Circus

The band, who shot to fame in the early 1990s with debut album Slinky, rolled back the years with a set of crowd-pleasers spanning their full career.

Interest in the band piqued earlier in the year when Slinky – which received a rare five-star review in Q magazine – was picked by Tim Burgess of The Charlatans for a Twitter Listening Party where fans listen along in real time and members of the band share stories from the making of the album.

Milltown Brothers were playing the iconic Trades Club venue in Hebden Bridge 34 years after first appearing there. Photo: Clive Lawrence.Milltown Brothers were playing the iconic Trades Club venue in Hebden Bridge 34 years after first appearing there. Photo: Clive Lawrence.
Milltown Brothers were playing the iconic Trades Club venue in Hebden Bridge 34 years after first appearing there. Photo: Clive Lawrence.
Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The gig at the Trades Club – which featured a mix of ages from those who remember the first time to a generation of new fans – came 34 years after Milltown Brothers first played at the venue.

    Crowd favourites such as Apple Green, Sally Ann, Here I Stand and Which Way Should I Jump had the famous old venue bouncing while the band also took the opportunity to play tracks from their most recent albums The Long Road and Stockholm.

    Milltown Brothers, who formed in Colne, first shot to prominence in 1989 with an EP entitled Coming From The Mill but it was their debut album which really introduced them to a crowded post-baggy indie scene.

    Appearances on TV shows such as Pebble Mill and Blue Peter helped to catapult the five-piece to a national audience and they were once supported by a then-little-known Manchester band called Oasis.

    Milltown Brothers fans enjoyed a career-spanning set at the Hebden Bridge Trades ClubMilltown Brothers fans enjoyed a career-spanning set at the Hebden Bridge Trades Club
    Milltown Brothers fans enjoyed a career-spanning set at the Hebden Bridge Trades Club
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    A second album Valve followed but didn’t reach the commercial heights of their debut offering and the band went their separate ways.

    They worked together on 2004’s Rubberband and over the last decade have released two further albums – 2015’s The Long Road and 2020’s Stockholm.

    Last year, a compilation of independent singles and demos from 1987-1990 was released titled Tongue-Tied Mesmerised.

    Related topics:Hebden BridgeEast LancashireTwitter