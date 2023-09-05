Burnley band The Stride return to Electric Circus
and live on Freeview channel 276
The five-piece, which comprises Harrison Baldwin (vocals), Jack Simpson (lead guitar), Cain Buck (rhythm guitar), Ryan Gilmour (bass), and Bailey Pearson (drums), are hoping for yet another sell-out show when they play Electric Circus in Bank Parade on Friday.
Burnley born and bred, the band are renowned for bringing a 'football terrace' attitude to their performances, playing original tunes inspired by the likes of DMA’s, Planet, and the Milltown Brothers.
Bailey said: “The first gig completely sold out; we had to start refusing entries. We’d love to sell out this one, too.
"We’re going to start putting these gigs on more often, so original bands can start having a chance to get themselves heard.”
Tickets are £5, and can be bought at www.fatsoma.com.
Support comes from The Neolectrics, with after party DJs Fli On The Wall and Alfie Harrison. Doors 7-30pm.