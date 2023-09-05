News you can trust since 1877
Burnley band The Stride return to Electric Circus

Local rock ‘n’ roll favourites The Stride return to Burnley this weekend for what promises to be another memorable night of electric live music.
By John Deehan
Published 5th Sep 2023, 16:32 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 16:42 BST
The five-piece, which comprises Harrison Baldwin (vocals), Jack Simpson (lead guitar), Cain Buck (rhythm guitar), Ryan Gilmour (bass), and Bailey Pearson (drums), are hoping for yet another sell-out show when they play Electric Circus in Bank Parade on Friday.

Burnley born and bred, the band are renowned for bringing a 'football terrace' attitude to their performances, playing original tunes inspired by the likes of DMA’s, Planet, and the Milltown Brothers.

    Bailey said: “The first gig completely sold out; we had to start refusing entries. We’d love to sell out this one, too.

    "We’re going to start putting these gigs on more often, so original bands can start having a chance to get themselves heard.”

    Tickets are £5, and can be bought at www.fatsoma.com.

    Support comes from The Neolectrics, with after party DJs Fli On The Wall and Alfie Harrison. Doors 7-30pm.

