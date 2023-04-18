Samantha (28) originally from Sabden and now living in Birmingham, will be at St Peter’s Church, Burnley, to join St Peter's Young Singers on Saturday April 29th for a performance at 11am, entitled “Samantha in Song.”

At the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, viewed on television by more than a billion people worldwide, Samantha sang the National Anthem, one of the last times ‘The Queen’ was sung, and met the then Prince Charles.

She was featured in newspapers and on television, showing her in her day job as a security guard among the watching crowds.

Samantha Oxborough, who wowed the crowds at last year’s Commonwealth Games singing the National Anthem

She has since been called on to sing “God Save the King” at football and rugby matches, including an England versus Italy women’s Arnold Clark Cup match.

A former pupil at Sabden Primary School, Ribblesdale High School at Clitheroe and Nelson and Colne College, Samantha has made a career in music and has recently been working with Birmingham Opera and Welsh National Opera.

At the Burnley recital, she will present a mix of classical and musical theatre songs, accompanied by pianist Susan Hargreaves, and some joint items with the young singers.

She will also sing a version of The Lord’s Prayer as a tribute to the late Ruth Sutton, who supported her studies at Birmingham Conservatoire through the Pendle Young Musicians Bursary scheme.