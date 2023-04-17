Bank of Dave movie acquired by Samuel Goldwyn Films, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic
The smash-hit Bank of Dave movie featuring the inspirational life of local businessman Dave Fishwick and a supporting cast of Burnley landscapes is going global after a US company acquired broadcast rights, alongside two leading airlines.
Bank of Dave, which was released earlier this year on Netflix in the UK, will soon be broadcast in theatres in the US after Samuel Goldwyn Films aquired the feelgood comedy starring Rory Kinnear, Joel Fry, Phoebe Dynevor and Hugh Bonneville.
Samuel Goldwyn Films, founded by Samuel Goldwyn Jr., the son of the Hollywood business mogul Samuel Goldwyn, is a film company that licenses, releases and distributes art-house, independent and foreign films in the US.
And leading airlines British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have also acquired the rights to show the film on their flights.
The news is testament to how far the film has ‘flown’ since its humble premiere at Burnley’s Reel Cinemas in January, days before it was released on Netflix, where it would soon be trending.
A delighted Dave said: “This is excellent news. British Airways and Virgin Airways have all acquired The Bank of Dave Movie and the film is now playing alongside all the Hollywood blockbusters and is now available on every flight.
“Millions of people are going to be able to watch our movie while travelling on their holidays this summer. Burnley Market and town centre, Sabden and Colne will be flying high, with people heading to Africa, America, Australia, Dubai, China and hundreds more destinations.”
The film, which also features music and performances from legendary rock band Def Leppard, is set for release in theatres and on digital platforms later this year.