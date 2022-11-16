Drawing on their musical roots in pop and ska, Madness are responsible for some of the most credible pop compositions of their generation with the ability to write songs that sparkle with the spirit of British life.

Creating their trademark ‘nutty’ sound, they became the UK’s consummate singles group with a huge haul of hits such as ‘One Step Beyond’, ‘My Girl’, ‘Baggy Trousers’, ‘Embarrassment’, ‘It Must Be Love’, ‘House Of Fun’, ‘Driving In My Car’, ‘Our House’ and ‘Wings Of A Dove’.

A career spanning over four decades in the business is testament to the band’s enduring popularity as music makers, their legendary live shows satiating the appetite of the steadfast ‘Madheads’ fanbase. The band are currently in the studio recording their first new album in six years.

Madness © Martin Parr/MAGNUM PHOTOS

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series that introduces forests to new audiences in unique, natural woodland arenas around the country. Over 2 million people have attended a Forest Live gig in the last twenty-two years, enjoying great music and supporting the nation’s forests when buying a ticket.

Going to a concert helps Forestry England create beautiful places for people to enjoy, run important conservation projects and keep growing trees. Last year they planted some 6.8 million trees, caring for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests sustainably and welcoming 363 million visits annually.

Madness + special guest Hollie Cook dates

Thursday 8 June: Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffs

Thursday 15 June: Delamere Forest, near Northwich, Cheshire