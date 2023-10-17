Lancashire lasses Grace O'Malley and Samantha Oxborough to perform hommage to Baillie and Ferrier concert at St Peter's Church in Burnley
Part of the church's Saturday morning recitals, they will be joined by pianist, Susan Hargreaves and church organist, Philip Tomlinson for the event which starts at 11am and will be a hommage to Baillie and Ferrier.
Soprano Grace is a graduate of the Royal College of Music and a scholar at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, studying an artist diploma with tutor Yvonne Kenny.
She has raised more than £100,000 using her voice to back various charities and has performed in operas and song, with her passion to promote works by female composers.
Samantha is a mezzo soprano and best known for singing the National Anthem at the Commonwealth Games opening in Birmingham and has also sung at major sporting events.
Now based in Birmingham, Samantha works with Birmingham and Welsh National Opera on community and youth projects.
Admission to the concert is £7 for adults, which includes parking in the school yard in Rawcliffe Street until 1pm and refreshments served from 10-30 am. Students and under 18's are free.
The December 2nd church concert will be a Celebration of Christmas featuring traditional carols for all to sing, accompanied by St Peter's Young Singers and choir. There will also be seasonal refreshments on the day.
The first concert of the new year will take place February 3rd with pianist Lewis Kingsley-Peart playing Grieg, Grainger and Grunfeld.
For more information on the series of concerts, check out https://stpetersburnley.com/music/saturday-morning-concerts/