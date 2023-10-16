A baby loss charity has appealed for businesses in Burnley to support its bid for a memorial tree during Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Friends of Serenity also hopes the week will open the conversation within workplaces around what can be a taboo subject.

The charity is raising money for a Tree of Life sculpture in the grounds of Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre at Burnley Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four-metre high metal blossom tree will give families a permanent place to remember their babies, no matter how much time has passed.

Burnley General Hospital. Lancashire Newborn Centre.

Friends and supporters have been hard at work raising individual sponsorship for the £50,000 appeal, with the total currently at just under £21,000.

Organisers are now hoping the area’s business community will rally behind the appeal to help give the final push towards the goal.

Mark Edwards, who founded Friends of Serenity with wife Jo following the death of their son, Luke, said he was delighted with the response to the fundraiser so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A social media campaign, where supporters have been asked to perform a tree yoga pose, post a picture and make a donation, has proven popular in raising awareness of both the charity and the Tree of Life.

Mark, operations director at IT support, telecoms and software provider Seriun, based in Barrowford, said: “We launched the Tree of Life appeal to mark ten years of the charity and it’s been fantastic to see how everyone has taken this project to their hearts.

“We know we can’t do this alone, however, so we now need businesses to help us reach the total to enable the Tree of Life to take root at Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre.”

Mark said businesses could support the appeal in any way they wish – whether making a one-off donation or holding a fundraiser in the workplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Burnley has a fantastic business community and we know many are already supporting good causes through corporate social responsibility initiatives.

“Employees could get together to hold a coffee morning or cake sale to raise funds, or come up with their own ideas to raise sponsorship. Baby loss, at whatever stage, affects everyone from the parents to the wider family and friends, so the likelihood is that most workforces will include someone who has experienced baby loss.

“We hope that by supporting the Tree of Life, people will also feel able to talk about what can be a taboo subject.”

Rawtenstall-based Viva PR is supporting Tree of Life as a team, with employees fundraising and lending their skills to the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing director Tony Garner said: “Every year we choose a charity to support as a business and the Tree of Life appeal struck a chord for everyone in the team, either through personal experience or from knowing others who had experience of baby loss.”

To find out more about the Tree of Life, visit:

http://www.friendsofserenity.org/?dd_causes=tree-of-life-appeal-treeoflifepose-challenge

You can support the appeal via the Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/tree-of-life