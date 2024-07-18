Lancashire Choir of the Year: just two weeks left to enter prestigious singing competition
Lancashire Choir of the Year aims to encourage a wide range of singing groups from communities, workplaces and schools to come together to showcase their talents.
Open to people from Lancashire, Blackpool, and Blackburn with Darwen, the popular contest sees singing groups record their best performance on video, in a bid to reach the finals, with entries closing at noon on Tuesday, July 30th.
The deadline has been extended by an additional two weeks to allow choirs more time to enter.
County Coun. Peter Buckley, cabinet member for Community and Cultural Services, said: "Thank you to everyone who has already entered the competition. We've had lots of great entries so far but there's still time to get yours in.
"We are looking for something very special from across different ages and abilities with the emphasis on that wonderful community feeling seen previously in this ground-breaking competition.
"If you have previously entered, or never had a go before, we welcome entries, as the experience itself is fantastic for making music and building confidence alike. We encourage all eligible choirs to enter now."
County council leader Phillippa Williamson and a panel of top singing professionals will select the shortlist for a live final on November 28th to coincide with celebrations around Lancashire Day.
On the night, the panel will announce the overall winner, runner-up prizes and a People's Choice award.
