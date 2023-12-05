Lancashire Choir of the Year 2023: Burnley musical director leads Nelson singers to victory
The Nelson Civic Ladies' Choir, led by Burnley musical director John Garrett, dazzled with live performances of The Nightingale and The Snow, earning them first place in the competition finals at Lancashire University’s Great Hall.
They competed against Clitheroe Parish Church Amateur Operatic Dramatic Society (CPCAODS) Show Choir as well as four other finalists, The Capricorn Singers, Valley Aloud Community Choir, Whitworth Community Choir, and Blackburn People's Choir, to win a professional recording session.
County Coun. Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "It was wonderful being in the audience for the 2023 Choir of the Year contest. For the second year running, it was so hard to guess who would be crowned the winner as every single performance was so expressive and full of talent and energy, giving the judges a difficult decision to make.
"Congratulations to the Nelson Civic Ladies' Choir, whose performance was inspiring and unforgettable.
"My compliments to everyone who took part and especially the finalists, who showed us what an unstoppable force of talent we have in Lancashire. I am already excited to see what next year will bring."
The judging panel consisted of: Matthew Thomas, musical director of last year's winners, the Rossendale Male Voice Choir; plus Jane Irwin, professional soloist; Saphena Aziz, director of inclusion at Curious Minds; and County Coun. Phillippa Williamson, leader of Lancashire County Council.