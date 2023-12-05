Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Santa’s little helpers were certainly busy overnight on Trough Laithe Road where the post box can be found in the garden of the eco-friendly homebuilder’s sales office, known as the Huddle for any families wanting to post a special letter to Father Christmas.

Children are urged to include their own address on the letter and drop it in by December 15th so the big man in red can send them a reply.

A glimmering red post box, scattered in snow, has landed in Barrowford at Northstone’s Keld development, located on Trough Laithe Road

Raul Garcia, sales executive at Keld said: “Christmas is such a special time of year and a cherished memory for many children and parents alike will most likely be writing and posting their letters to Santa. Now they will have somewhere special to post their letter which has direct access to the North Pole!

“We wanted to give the Barrowford community a central hub they can go to, to make sure their mail makes it to Santa this year. Every child will receive a personal reply from Santa so just imagine their faces when a letter arrives in the post.

“Anyone in Barrowford is welcome to use the North Pole Post Box and ‘older’ visitors can also enjoy complimentary mulled wine and mince pies while they’re here and take a look around our show homes if they’re considering a new home.”