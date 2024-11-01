The date has been set for Colne’s official Christmas lights switch-on.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be lots of free activities in Colne town centre for all the family on Saturday, November 30th when there will also be a torch-lit procession before Jack Rhodes (BGT 2024 runner-up) and Antony Cotton (Sean from Coronation Street) take to the stage for the switch-on.

Before that, live on stage from 12pm there will be performances from Encore Dance School, Accrington Pipe Band, Pendle Academy of Dance and Performing Arts, live music from Andrew Gilmour and Claudia Thompson, Mischievous Elf Show, Stage Door Youth Theatre, Pendle Hippodrome Youth Theatre and The Interactive Grinch Show, all hosted by Gavin Young.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colne's Christmas lights switch-on

Mr Nathan Cutler, Colne Town Council’s events officer, said: “Colne Christmas Light Switch On is a fantastic event which brings the whole town together to kick start the festive season. We have a fantastic line up of free activities for everyone to enjoy.”

To allow for all this festive fun to take place, there will be a road closure in place. The road will be closed from Friday November 29th at 8pm until 11pm on Saturday November 30th from the junction of Windy Bank and Market Street down to the traffic lights on Market Street.

There will also be a rolling road closure in place from 5pm on the Saturday from the Crown Hotel (on Albert Road) up to St Bartholomew’s Church to allow for the torch-lit procession to take place.

The event is kindly sponsored by Macadams Rescue and Farmhouse Biscuits Ltd.