The 70 strong choir will perform a number of choral items that mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee including Handel’s coronation anthems, the most famous of which is Zadok the Priest, and Parry’s famous anthem “I Was Glad” which was sung at the Queen’s Coronation in 1953.

The choir will also sing items that reflect the 900 years of worship and music at St Peter’s and lighter items by Rodgers and Hammerstein.

A concert takes place this Sunday at St Peter's Church in Burnley as part of its 900th birthday celebrations

Guest soloist for the evening is well-know local mezzo soprano Kathleen Wilkinson. Hugely talented and Burnley born Kathleen is a regular guest artist at the Royal Opera House Covent Garden. She is currently singing in Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin at Opera Holland Park in London. Her husband, Nigel, will conduct the choir.