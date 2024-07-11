Free fan zone to be set up in Colne's Alkincoates Park for England versus Spain Euros final
The fan zone, opening at 6pm, will be located in Alkincoates Park and will be a follow-on from the town council’s planned Family Fun Day.
England reached the ifnal of the tournament after Ollie Watkin’s fantastic last-minute strike secured a 2-1 win over the Netherlands. As extra-time approached, substitute Watkins smashed a shot home from a narrow angle to send Southgate’s side into Sunday’s final.
Harry Kane had earlier levelled from the spot following the Netherlands’ opening goal which came courtesy of Xavi Simons.
Coun. Anthony Chamberlain, chairman of Colne Town Council’s events committee, said: “Most fan zones in the area you have to pay to enter to watch England. However we want to create one of the biggest free fan zones in the area meaning that everyone can get involved.”
The fan zone will also feature some pre-match entertainment, children’s fun fair rides, England themed face painting, a large outdoor screen to show the match and hopefully an unmissable atmosphere with everyone invited to attend.
Mr. Nathan Cutler, Colne Town Council’s events officer, said: “Everyone is invited to come along and cheer on the Three Lions in the Euros Final. We want everyone to come together as a community to back the lads in Germany and hopefully win this year’s competition.”
The match, which will be played in the Olympiastadion, Berlin, kicks off at 8pm
