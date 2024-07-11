Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A free ‘fan zone’ is to be set up in Colne to host live coverage of the Euro 2024 final featuring England and Spain.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fan zone, opening at 6pm, will be located in Alkincoates Park and will be a follow-on from the town council’s planned Family Fun Day.

England reached the ifnal of the tournament after Ollie Watkin’s fantastic last-minute strike secured a 2-1 win over the Netherlands. As extra-time approached, substitute Watkins smashed a shot home from a narrow angle to send Southgate’s side into Sunday’s final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Kane had earlier levelled from the spot following the Netherlands’ opening goal which came courtesy of Xavi Simons.

Alkincoates Park in Colne will host a free fan zone for the Euros final

Coun. Anthony Chamberlain, chairman of Colne Town Council’s events committee, said: “Most fan zones in the area you have to pay to enter to watch England. However we want to create one of the biggest free fan zones in the area meaning that everyone can get involved.”

The fan zone will also feature some pre-match entertainment, children’s fun fair rides, England themed face painting, a large outdoor screen to show the match and hopefully an unmissable atmosphere with everyone invited to attend.

Mr. Nathan Cutler, Colne Town Council’s events officer, said: “Everyone is invited to come along and cheer on the Three Lions in the Euros Final. We want everyone to come together as a community to back the lads in Germany and hopefully win this year’s competition.”

The match, which will be played in the Olympiastadion, Berlin, kicks off at 8pm