A talented pianist will kick off the latest series of Saturday morning concerts in Burnley’s St Peter’s Church.

Lewis Kingsley Peat, a former student at Chethams School of Music in Manchester and London's Trinity Laban Conservatoire

Lewis Kingsley Peat will perform a special programme of music at the event on February 3rd at 11am.

Splitting his time between Manchester and London, Lewis works as both a soloist and collaborator and can turn his hand from the traditional classical canon, right through to jazz and the avant-garde.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former student at prestigious Chethams School of Music in Manchester and London's Trinity Laban Conservatoire, Lewis also uses his theatrical background to add flare to his performances.

Most Popular

Lewis made his debut at St John’s, Smith Square, London in March 2018, in a programme of music celebrating the 75th birthday of the American composer, Stephen Montague.

In the summer of 2021, he had the privilege of working with British concert pianist and composer, Stephen Hough, on his third piano sonata, ‘Trinitas’, for the Trinity Laban New Lights Festival of Contemporary Music.

Highlights of the 2022 season included a concert for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival at St Mary’s Cathedral, and his debut recital at London’s St Martin-in-the-Fields. In November 2023, Lewis made his concerto debut with the Wimbledon Symphony Orchestra in a performance of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23, K. 488.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On February 3rd, doors open at St Peter’s at 10-30am. for refreshments which are included, along with parking in the Rawcliffe Street school yard, in the £7 admission. Students and under 18’s go free.