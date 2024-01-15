A prodigious eight-year-old boy put his best, small feet, forward when he led an organised nine-mile walk of 19 hikers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Arthur Baron, the very youngest member of the Pendle Walkers (CHA), led 19 members of the 'A' group on a walk from Ightenhill to above and around Higham on Saturday.The St Mary Magdalene’s, Burnley, pupil often asked his grandparents Mr and Mrs Wayne Baron what took place on the group’s twice weekly walks.

And a year ago he accompanied his grandparents on his first walk. From then on he has not looked back and has become a regular and popular member.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pendle CHA secretary Judith Mason said: “Arthur did really well. It was quite unique for the 19 adult members whom he led.”

Arthur Baron and the Pendle CHA walking group

The CHA (Countrywide Holidays Association) began life in Colne in 1892 the Rev. T.A. Leonard took a party of 30 young men on a walking holiday to Ambleside in the Lake District as he realised they had not been able to enjoy the countryside. His experiment worked, as they responded enthusiastically and thus came into being the outdoor social walking and holidays.

The CHA changed its name to Pendle Walkers (CHA) in 2010 still continuing the theme of walking and holidays. It consists of three groups from ‘A’ walkers to ‘Strollers’ to accommodate all abilities and new members are welcome on any of their walks on Tuesdays and Saturdays.