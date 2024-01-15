St Mary Magdalene's pupil (8) leads Pendle CHA walkers on nine-mile trek
Arthur Baron, the very youngest member of the Pendle Walkers (CHA), led 19 members of the 'A' group on a walk from Ightenhill to above and around Higham on Saturday.The St Mary Magdalene’s, Burnley, pupil often asked his grandparents Mr and Mrs Wayne Baron what took place on the group’s twice weekly walks.
And a year ago he accompanied his grandparents on his first walk. From then on he has not looked back and has become a regular and popular member.
Pendle CHA secretary Judith Mason said: “Arthur did really well. It was quite unique for the 19 adult members whom he led.”
The CHA (Countrywide Holidays Association) began life in Colne in 1892 the Rev. T.A. Leonard took a party of 30 young men on a walking holiday to Ambleside in the Lake District as he realised they had not been able to enjoy the countryside. His experiment worked, as they responded enthusiastically and thus came into being the outdoor social walking and holidays.
The CHA changed its name to Pendle Walkers (CHA) in 2010 still continuing the theme of walking and holidays. It consists of three groups from ‘A’ walkers to ‘Strollers’ to accommodate all abilities and new members are welcome on any of their walks on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
For more details about joining the group or information on its walks please contact by email [email protected]