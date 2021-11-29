Pendle walking group still marching on 114 years later

President John Fothergill welcomed 54 members of the Pendle Walkers (CHA) to their annual lunch, this year held at the Calf's Head in Worston where a delicious carvery buffet was followed by speakers from Barclays Bank and a raffle.

The birth of the CHA (Countrywide Holidays Association) was in the town of Colne when in 1892 the Rev. T. Arthur Leonard took a party of 30 young working men on holiday to experience the hills, mountains and open countryside of Ambleside in the Lake District.

The experiment was a success and this initial venture led to the formation of the CHA in 1907 and a growing need for regular Saturday walks.

Some of the members enjoying their lunch

Today, the Pendle Walkers (CHA) continue to lead walks on Saturdays and Tuesdays covering not only the Lake District but alos Derbyshire, Yorkshire Dales and our own rolling landscape of Pendle.